Bhubaneswar: With the launch of Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, a massive rush was observed at Mo Seva Kendras, Anganwadi Kendras, Block Offices Post Offices, and Banks, throughout Wednesday.

Scores of women applicants flocked in large numbers to collect or submit application forms for financial benefits under the scheme. Meanwhile, many were seen waiting outside these centres of offices to update their credentials to become eligible for inclusion under the scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida inaugurated the Subhadra Call Centre at OCAC in Bhubaneswar this afternoon.

Responding to media queries on the ongoing rush for inclusion in the Subhadra scheme, the Deputy CM clarified that there is no deadline for submitting the form for the Subhadra yojana.

Parida said that the beneficiaries can get assistance even if they register after the 17th of September. There is no last date for submitting the Subhadra form, she added.

“To know more about Subhadra Yojana, applicants can call the toll-free number – 14678 between 6 AM to 10 PM,” Dy CM Parida said.

Addressing the confusion in people’s minds regarding the submission of the Subhadra Yojana form, officials at Jan Seva Kendras clarified that one cannot apply for Subhadra Yojana online at home. One has to come to Jan Seva Kendra to apply for Subhadra.

The application process started after the opening of the Subhadra portal on Wednesday evening. The department has clarified that the form will continue to be accepted until the last applicant and a toll-free number has been issued.