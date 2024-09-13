Puri: The public darshan at Puri Srimandir will remain closed from 1 PM on September 18 due to the inspection of the Ratna Bhandar.

The Ratna Bhandar of Srimandir is scheduled for inspection on the 18th. The temple administration has announced that public darshan will not be available during this time. The inspection, led by the ASI Additional Director General, will necessitate the closure of public darshan starting at 1 PM and will continue until the verification process is complete. Following the second Bhog mandap, darshan will remain closed. The temple administration has implemented a special policy for that day.

The inspection will proceed according to the State Government’s approved guidelines (SOP). As such, a special policy has been devised to allocate sufficient time for the inspection process without disrupting the deities’ Nitikanti. In line with this policy, the public darshan on Wednesday the 18th will be closed from 1 PM until the end of the inspection. Devotees who wish to buy Mahaprasad may ascend the 22 steps from the Singhadwar side, make their purchase at the Ananda Bazar, and exit through the Uttardwar simultaneously.

Previously, following the SOP sanctioned by the state government, all valuables from both the outer and inner Ratna Bhandar were transferred to a temporary strong room, and the vacated cupboards and chests were relocated. Subsequently, Srimandir’s administration called upon the ASI to assume responsibility for the temple’s conservation and repair efforts. The ASI was also asked to perform a thorough survey with the latest technology prior to any restoration work, taking precautions to prevent any negative effects on the temple’s integrity. The Chief Administrator has urged for the completion of these tasks at the earliest opportunity.