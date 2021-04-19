No Darshan At Samaleswari Temple After 5.30 PM

Sambalpur: No devotees will be allowed to enter the Samaleswari Temple after 5.30 PM following night curfew, which has been imposed from 6 PM in the district. This was informed by the Temple Trust Board.

The Board has said that the devotees can have darshan from 6 in the morning to 11 am and 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

The temple will remain out of bounds for devotees on Saturdays and Sundays due to the weekend shutdown, it added.

Sambalpur is among the 10 districts, bordering neighbouring states, in Odisha, where night curfew from 6 pm and weekend shutdown are being imposed to break the infection chain.