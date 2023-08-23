No Darshan At Puri Srimandir For 4 Hrs Today For Banakalagi

Puri: The devotees will be restricted to having darshan at the Jagannath Temple for four hours today (Wednesday) for the Banakalagi ritual of deities.

The Banakalagi Niti of Lord Jagannath will be conducted on the 7th day of Shukla Paksha of Shravan month on August 23, for which general darshan will be closed for four hours from 6 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday. The devotees can have darshan after 10 pm, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) today.