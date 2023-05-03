No Cyclone Warning For Odisha Now, Says IMD DG

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any warning of rain and wind for Odisha coast as it predicted early signs of a cyclone in southeast Bay of Bengal on May 9.

“There is no warning of rain and wind issued for the coast of Odisha. People need not worry. A cyclonic storm is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around May 9. A low pressure area is likely to form over the sea on May 7, which will intensify into a depression on May 8. Then it will move northwards, may intensify further taking the form of a cyclone By May 9,” IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Its path would be predicted in the next few days.

The cyclone will be named Mocha, a name suggested by Yemen after the Red Sea port city.

“We will issue details about the cyclone track after the formation of a low pressure area,” Mohapatra said

However, several parts of Odisha are likely to experience rain under the influence of norwester till next five days, Regional Meterological Centre scientist Umashankar Dash said.