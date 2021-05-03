No COVID-19 Vaccination Sessions On Sundays In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday announced that COVID-19 vaccination sessions will continue uninterruptedly in all districts of Odisha from Monday to Saturday (including gazetted holidays) subject to availability of vaccines during the lockdown and shutdown period. However, there will be no COVID-19 vaccination sessions on Sundays as the CVCs will be properly sanitised to keep COVID-19 transmission at bay.

PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare Department has written to all Collectors/DMs, Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, and all CDM & PHOs regarding COVID-19 vaccination during Lockdown and shutdown in Odisha from 5th to 19 May 2021-

In the interest of public health and containment of the spread of COVID-19 in the State, the lockdown has been imposed throughout the State with effect from 5th to 19th May (5 pm). However, there shall be a complete shutdown on weekends starting from 6 pm of Fridays till 5.00 AM of Monday.

During this lookdown & shutdown period, COVID-19 vaccination sessions will continue uninterruptedly in all districts from Monday to Saturday (Including Gazetted Holidays) subject to availability of vaccines.

However, no sessions will be planned on Sundays & all CVCs will be properly sanitized on Sunday to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 infection.

The eligible persons i.e_ HCWs, FLWs, 45 years & above, 18 years & above, will be allowed to travel to CVCs in their own vehicles Taxies, Auto Rickshaws following guideline to that effect.

The CVC-wise duelist of 2nd dose beneficiaries will be prepared by districts and the health team. They shall mobilize them through telephonic contact to CVC to vaccinate them on priority.

The Health ACS further requested to follow the instruction in their district and plan vaccination sessions accordingly.