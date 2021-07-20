No COVID-19 vaccination in 4 Odisha dists tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: There will be no COVID-19 vaccination in Balasore, Koraput, Sonepur, and Puri districts tomorrow while vaccination sessions will be held in 758 places, according to officials.

As per reports, today Odisha received 38,130 doses of Covaxin vaccine and 3 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine. A total of 7,68,720 Covishield vaccines and1,18,520 Covaxin vaccines are available in the state as of 20th July, 2021, officials added.

A total of 2,566 pregnant women were administered COVID-19 vaccine today taking the total count to 7,382.

COVID-19 Vaccination Report, Odisha (20 July 2021)

TOTAL ACTIVE SITES: 1250 (of which 67 are Covaxin)

TOTAL BENEFICIARIES VACCINATED: 218538

HCW vaccinated (1st dose): 93

HCW vaccinated (2nd dose): 711

FLW vaccinated (1st dose): 153

FLW vaccinated (2nd dose): 1646

Age 18-44 years (1st Dose): 87628

Age 18-44 years (2nd dose): 10492

Age 45 years & above (1st Dose): 23618

Age 45 years & above (2nd dose): 94197

Cumulative

HCW (1st dose): 350346 (92.9 %)

HCW (2nd dose): 271073 (80.4 %)

FLW (1st dose): 343369 (91.3 %)

FLW (2nd dose): 213920 (82.7 %)

Age 18-44 years (1st Dose): 4131315 (21.3 %)

Age 18-44 years (2nd dose): 258253

Age 45 years & above (1st Dose): 6391841 ( 55.1 %)

Age 45 years & above (2nd dose): 2682827

Total doses administered till date: 14642944