No Classes On Sunday From April: Odisha Education Minister

Bhubaneswar: School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday said that the Sunday classes for the students of Class IX to XIII might be discontinued from April.

The Minister said courses of the students have almost been completed and revision of subjects are likely to begin from April 1. Following this, students might not need to attend Sunday classes anymore from next month, he added.

“Students’ footfall in the classes has also decreased. They are now concentrating on self study,” the Minister added.

It is worth mentioning that schools across Odisha were reopened for class 10 and 12 students from January 8. Students of class 10 will appear their annual board examinations from May 3 while the annual CHSE examination for plus II students will begin be held from May 18.

Apart from reducing the syllabus by 30% to reduce burden on students as well as teachers, the government has also released a special exam guide for the examinees called ‘Pariksha Darpan’.

The government had set a 100-day target to cover the courses before conducting the examinations.