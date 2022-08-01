No charge for web check-in in scheduled domestic airlines

New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued Air Transport Circular (ATC)-01 of 2021 titled, “Unbundle of Services and fees by scheduled airlines” as per which, some services like preferential seating have been allowed to be unbundled and charged separately from the travellers.

Such unbundled services are provided on “opt-in” basis by Airlines and are not mandatory in nature. There is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure. Scheduled domestic airlines are not charging any fee for completing web check-in formalities.

As far as check-in at Airports is concerned, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised all the scheduled airlines not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check in counters as the same cannot be considered within ‘tariff’ as provided under Rule 135 of The Aircraft Rules, 1937. Ministry of Civil Aviation / Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been receiving grievances related to air transport. They are redressed as per the established mechanism / extant guidelines in the matter.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh (Retd) in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.