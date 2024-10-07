Mumbai: Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata, has reassured the public about his health, following reports of his hospitalization. The 86-year-old business icon clarified that he is undergoing routine medical check-ups related to his age and that there is no cause for concern.

In a statement released on social media, Tata addressed the rumors, stating, “I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media refrain from spreading misinformation.”

The clarification came after reports suggested that Tata had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. His assurance has brought relief to many who admire and respect him for his contributions to industry and philanthropy.

Ratan Tata’s proactive approach to health and transparency in communication reflect his characteristic integrity and openness. Even in retirement, his influence and vision continue to guide the Tata Group and inspire future generations of entrepreneurs.

The Tata Group, under his leadership, has seen remarkable growth and diversification, making significant contributions to various sectors including steel, automotive, IT, and hospitality. Tata’s ongoing involvement in philanthropic activities through the Tata Trusts further underscores his commitment to social causes and business ethics.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...