No Better Cricketer Than Jadeja To Fit That Bill: Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar said that Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will have to contend with each other for the all-rounder’s spot in the Indian team.

“He brings a lot of value to the team in terms of him being a multi-skilled cricketer and that’s what the trend suggests also, that most T20 teams would like to have players who are multi-skilled, who can contribute with bat, ball and in the field as well. I believe there is no better cricketer than Ravindra Jadeja who can fit that bill brilliantly,” said Sanjay Bangar about Ravindra Jadeja on the Star Sports show Game Plan.

Speaking ahead of India’s series against Sri Lanka, Bangar said Shardul Thakur and Jadeja have playing the all-rounder’s role well.

“Those two players have been doing the all-rounder’s role commendably for India over the last year or so, both with bat and ball. Ravindra Jadeja’s batting has been on the rise for the last couple of years and him being a left-hander can add that right-left sort of combination in the lower order as well, which the team has been looking for. I would say Jadeja is a straight swap for the position vacated by Shardul Thakur,” Bangar said

Jadeja will be back in action in the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which starts on February 24 in Lucknow.