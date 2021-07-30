No Battery-Operated Vehicles To Collect Garbage From Doorstep In Cuttack City!

Cuttack: While the Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) had initiated Battery Operated Vehicle to collect segregated waste, the vehicles remain inoperable.

In order to give the Silver City a cleaner look, the Cuttack Municipality Corporation (CMC) initiated Battery Operated Vehicle that will collect dry and wet waste from households directly.

As per reports, funds worth crores of rupees were invested in this scheme. However, the battery-operated garbage collection vehicles are not running anymore.

Earlier, during the lockdown, this initiative was taken to collect garbage from door to door. In the first phase, six vehicles are launched at the ward no 27, 28 and 44. while in the second phase, the facility was launched in 40 wards. However, there is no improvement in this scheme.