No-Bake Cheesecake Recipe

New Delhi: No-Bake Cheesecake, like classic cheesecake, is an amazing make-ahead dessert. It’s fantastic for parties or special occasions where you want to impress guests, but not be stuck in the kitchen the day of the event! Both the crust and the filling are completely “no-bake” and only need a few minutes of prep!

Ingredients For a No-Bake Cheesecake

2 packages (20 sheets) graham crackers

11 tablespoons (1 3/8 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

2 tablespoons sugar

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, room temperature

1 14-ounce can (1 1/4 cups) sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Step 1: Put graham crackers in a large resealable plastic bag, and crush them with a rolling pin until very fine crumbs form.

Step 2: Pour crumbs into a medium bowl; stir in sugar. Add butter, and stir until well combined.

Step 3: Press the crumb mixture into a 9-inch springform pan, spreading it 1 1/2 to 2 inches up the side; press flat. Chill crust in the freezer for at least 10 minutes.

Step 4: Meanwhile, make the filling: Using an electric mixer set at medium-high speed, beat the cream cheese in a large bowl until smooth. Beat in the condensed milk a little at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl, as necessary. Beat in the lemon juice and vanilla.

Step 5: Pour the filling into the crust; smooth the top with a rubber spatula. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate until firm, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Step 6: Unclasp sides of the pan, and remove cheesecake.