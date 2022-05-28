No Agency Can Stop Construction Work Because ‘It Is Mahaprabhu’s Work’ : Pinaki Mishra

Puri: Puri MP Pinaki Mishra on Saturday asserted that no selfish agency in the world can create hurdles in the Sri Jagannath temple parikrama project.

Talking to media persons here, Mishra said, “The construction work is going on round the clock. It is Mahaprabhu’s wish that Puri is made beautiful and the area around His temple is beautified. Work will be completed and no selfish agency in the world can create hurdles.”

None in the world can stop the ongoing construction work as the Lord wishes so, said Mishra adding that the court will decide if the construction work is carried out as per the law or not.

“It would be inappropriate on my part to make any comments since the matter is sub judice from the legal point of view, AMASR Act point of view and ASI’s reply,” said Mishra.

“There is no stay on the work from any side. Work is in progress and it is the wishes of Mahaprabhu and the people of Puri that the work is finished early,” he clarified.

Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday came down heavily on the Puri MP saying how he didn’t know it that the construction work is being carried out violating the law.