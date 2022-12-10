NMIXX’s Jinni Leaves The Group And JYP

Seoul: In a shocking turn of events, NMIXX member Jinni left the K-pop group and terminated her contract with JYP Entertainment. The news was confirmed by the agency in a statement to the press. While her exit has come as a shock to fans, the agency announced that the band will continue to function sans her.

Jinni’s split from the rookie girl group was announced Friday (December 9) in a statement from JYP, per Soompi, which said that she was leaving “due to personal circumstances”. It also confirmed that “her exclusive contract has been terminated” and that NMIXX would carry out all future activities as a six-member group.

The remaining members of NMIXX are Lily, Sullyoon, Haewon, Jiwoo, Kyujin and BAE. Before her departure, Jinni was known as the ‘center’ of NMIXX, or a focal member of the group.

The statement apologised for causing any fans undue concern “with this sudden news” and asked that fans encourage Jinni in her new endeavours and support the six members of NMIXX.