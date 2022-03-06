NMDC receives 1st prize in Ispat Rajbhasha & Ispat Rajbhasha Prerna Awards

New Delhi: National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC), Country’s largest Iron Ore producer, a CPSE under Ministry of Steel received 1st prize in the Ispat Rajbhasha Award for 2018-19 and 2020-21 and the Ispat Rajbhasha Prerna Award for 2019-20 in the meeting of the Hindi Salahakar Committee of the Ministry of Steel held in Madurai on 3rd March 2022.

The Union Minister of Steel, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, presented the accolades to Shri Sumit Deb, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC. He appreciated the efforts of all the Steel PSEs in putting into practice the official language of India and congratulated NMDC for winning the awards.

The Minister of State for Steel Shri Faggan Singh Kulaste presented the Citation for a period of three years to the Deputy General Manager (Official Language), NMDC on the occasion. NMDC presented a short film on the status of Hindi language implementation in the company. This innovative effort of NMDC was highly appreciated by the members of the Committee.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of the Ministry of Steel, Members of the Hindi Salahakar Committee, Chairman and Managing Directors of all Steel PSUs.

On this occasion, Shri Sumit Deb said, “I take pride in NMDC’s contribution in implementing and celebrating the Hindi language. At NMDC, we foster original writing in Hindi on technical subjects and encourage the use of this language in daily interactions.”