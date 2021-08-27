NMDC assists NINL to start iron ore mining in Odisha   

Hyderabad: NMDC, the largest iron ore producer of India, has stepped in to provide technical and financial assistance to NeelachalIspat Nigam Limited (NINL) for resumption of theirmining operations in Odisha. The operations of NINL iron ore mines at Mithirdamine block have resumed today. The inaugural function was attended by ShriSumit Deb, CMD NMDC; Shri P.K. Satpathy, Director (Production) NMDC; Shri R.K. Jha, MD NINL and senior officials of NMDC and NINL.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Steel, Ministry of Commerce and DIPAM, NINL approached NMDC for support. To provide impetus to the supply of high grade iron ore in the state of Odisha, NMDC signed a MoU to extend assistance to NINL.

NINL, a Joint Venture Company of MMTC, IPICOL, OMC, NMDC and others set up a 1.1 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant at Dubri, Jajpur in Odisha. The company acquired the mining lease for captive production of iron ore in January 2017. NINL received permission for merchant sale of iron ore for one million ton per year for two years to augment the iron ore production in the state and meet the expenses of the company.

Commenting on the developments, CMD NMDC ShriSumit Deb said, “Iron ore mining by NINL will not only ease ore scarcity in the state but will go a long way in eliminating the financial constraints faced by NINL. NMDC extends full support to the NINL team in their new endeavour.”