NMC Approves 100 MBBS Seats For Keonjhar Medical College

Bhubaneswar: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 100 MBBS seats for Government Medical College, Keonjhar under MSCBD University, Baripada to start admission into MBBS Course for the academic year 2022-23.

“The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC examined the Assessor’s report and remarks of the UG Expert Groups on the infrastructure facilities of the College, laboratories, library, hostels, Hospital and availability of faculty, their experience, publications and residents/tutors, nursing and paramedical staff available with other facilities available at Government Medical College, Keonjhar under the MSCBD University, Baripada for starting of MBBS Course for the academic year 2022-23 and decided as under: The MARB has reviewed the further information submitted and clarifications on the deficiencies on virtual hearing and following: Approved for 100 MBBS Seats,” read the letter issued by the NMC (MARB) to Dean/Principal, Government Medical College, Keonjhar.

“With an objective of Govt of Odisha to promote medical education in tribal region, the medical college will now be functional from academic year 2022-23,” Keonhar District Administration said in a tweet.