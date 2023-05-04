NMA Nod To Shree Jagannath Reception Centre, Raghunandan Library

Puri: The National Monument Authority (NMA) has given the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the construction of public building i.e Shree Jagannath Reception Centre and Raghunanndan Library in the regulated area of Srimandir.

Construction of 17 mutts in prohibited area and 13 in regulated area also received NMA permission, informed Shree Jagannath Temple administration (SJTA).

In a meeting of NMA on April 25, the chief administrator said that the temple administration has got permission to construct the reception centre. The NMA has also allowed the Raghunandan Library as well as the Shree Jagannath Reception Centre in the regulated area of the south-east corner of the shrine.

The newly appointed SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Dash reviewed the repair work of Gundicha temple. He said that the repair work would be completed before the Ratha Yatra.

On a question regarding Ratha Yatra in UNESCO list, Das said Culture department is examining the subject from various aspects.