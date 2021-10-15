NLCIL Talabira Project commences supply of coal to NTPC Darlipali Power Station

New Delhi: NLC India Limited, a Navratna Company under the administrative control of the Ministry of Coal is operating Talabira II&III coal mines (20 MT annual capacity) in Odisha.

Talabira II&III OCP has commenced production from the financial year 2020-21 and supplying coal to its End Use plant, NTPL, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. Further to meet the requirement of the country’s coal supply, the excess coal quantity after fulfilling the requirement of end-use plant, selling the coal to open market through E-auction with due permission from the Coal Ministry.

The Ministry of Coal has taken all efforts to augment coal supplies to the power sector and decided to divert and augment the supplies to power sector from captive coal blocks. The Ministry offered coal supply from Talabira II&III mines to NTPC for their Power plant.

In this connection, both the companies worked together to commence the supply of coal from Talabira II&III OCP to NTPC (Darlipali & Lara Power Plants). With timely support and necessary coal delivery permits from the Department of Mines, Govt. of Odisha, the coal delivery to the Darlipali Power station has been commenced yesterday, within 24 hours from the directives from the Ministry of Coal.