NLC India, NTPC, Three Others Get Coal Blocks In 7th Round Auctions

New Delhi: State-owned NLC India and NTPC along with three private players have bagged coal blocks in the seventh round of auctions which concluded with the sale of all six mines put under the hammer, an official statement said on Friday.

While NLC bagged North Dhadu (Western Part) coal block in Jharkhand with 434 million tonnes of coal reserves, NTPC won the North Dhadu (Eastern Part) coal block, which has 439 million tonnes (MT) of coal reserves, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Private players Hindalco Industries bagged the Meenakshi West block in Odisha, which has 950 MT of coal reserves. Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd won the Pathora East and Pathora West coal blocks in Madhya Pradesh with 110.40 MT and 81.69 MT of coal reserves, respectively.

Nilkanth Coal Mining also bagged Sherband coal block in Chhattisgarh which has a reserve of 90 MT.