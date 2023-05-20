Nitish, Stalin, Pawar among Opposition leaders to attend Karnataka swearing-in

Bengaluru: In a show of opposition unity, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and a host of leaders will reach Karnataka for the swearing-in ceremony of Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the state’s CM, a coming together of a non-BJP bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will not be attending the swearing-in ceremony she has designated party leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar for the programme, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tweeted on Friday.

Besides Kumar, those who have confirmed their presence include Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Congress leaders said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited leaders of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, People’s Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Revolutionary Socialist Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Kerala Congress and Indian Union Muslim League for the ceremony, said people in the party aware of the matter.