Nitish Kumar takes oath as CM for 9th time, twice in two years

Patna: Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar — for the 9th time — hours after he tendered his resignation as the chief minister of the RJD-JD(U) government. Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary, JP Nadda were present as Nitish Kumar took the oath amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram.

Last time, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister was in 2022 when he severed his ties with the NDA and joined the RJD, Congress and the Left alliance and became the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Between 2022 and 2024, Nitish Kumar took the lead in forging the alliance of the opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In June 2023, Nitish Kumar hosted the very first meeting of the opposition parties even before it got its name INDIA.