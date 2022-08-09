Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM

Patna: Bihar chief minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday.

He had reached the Raj Bhawan in Patna a while ago.

He also submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs to stake claim to form a new government and he is soon likely to announce a tie-up with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance.

According to sources, the RJD will extend support to Nitish Kumar and there will be no differences in the allotment of portfolios.