Nitish Kumar-Led Grand Alliance Wins Trust Vote Bihar Legislative Assembly

The Nitish-Kumar led Grand Alliance government won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly even as the Opposition BJP legislators staged a walkout.

Nitish Kumar had taken oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time after severing ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier this month.

The floor test was a mere formality as the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, which comprises Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), besides RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), has a combined strength of more than 160 in the 243-strong House.

Altogether 160 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion while no vote was cast against the same. The lone MLA of AIMIM, Akhtarul Iman, whose party is not a part of the ruling alliance, also supported the Nitish Kumar government.

The Assembly session started with Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha of the BJP stepping down following a no-confidence motion against him.