Nitish Kumar Elected Leader Of Mahagathbandhan; HAM, Congress Join Hands

Patna: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance.

Kumar met Tejashwi Yadav after resigning as CM and the duo is expected to meet the Governor to stake claim to the government.

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has also extended support to JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, who snapped ties with the BJP and resigned as Bihar Chief Minister.

The Congress, too, is set to join the Mahagahbandhan alliance as it has backed Nitish Kumar as Bihar CM.