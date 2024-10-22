Kohima: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari reviewed National Highways of Nagaland on 21.10.2024 in the presence of Nagaland Deputy CM T R Zeliang and both the MoS for Road Transport & Highways Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra. He informed through a post on X, which reads,

“Reviewed the progress of 29 NH projects covering 545 km in Nagaland alongside Union MoS Ajay Tamta, H D Malhotra, Nagaland Deputy CM T R Zeliang, and senior officials in Delhi. During the meeting, we stressed the need to accelerate mobility infrastructure development in Nagaland, prioritizing sustainability and cost-efficiency. These initiatives will greatly enhance connectivity, drive local economic growth, and contribute to the region’s deeper integration into India’s overall development.”

📍 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒉𝒊 Today, reviewed the progress of 29 NH projects covering 545 km in Nagaland alongside Union MoS Shri @AjayTamtaBJP Ji, Shri @hdmalhotra Ji, Nagaland Deputy CM Shri @TRZeliang Ji, and senior officials in Delhi. During the meeting, we stressed the need to… pic.twitter.com/qvV4tiz7MS — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 21, 2024

Sh. Gadkari wrote in another post on X, “Nagaland’s highways are transforming into lifelines of growth, driven by PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision. A future of connectivity, prosperity, and progress unfolds with every new road.”

Nagaland’s highways 🛣 are transforming into lifelines of growth, driven by PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision. A future of connectivity, prosperity, and progress unfolds with every new road.#PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/AOfkRhCd0S — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 21, 2024

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, reviewed the National Highways of four North-Eastern states on Day 1 of the review of NH in New Delhi on 21.10.2024. He posted a video on review through X which is reproduced as below: –

Review Meetings of the North-East Region National Highway Projects (Day 1)

📍 𝑵𝒆𝒘 𝑫𝒆𝒍𝒉𝒊 Review Meetings of the North-East region National Highway Projects. (Day-1) #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti pic.twitter.com/4LR2h1Ua1g — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 21, 2024

