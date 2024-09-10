New Delhi: India leads the list of countries with the maximum number of road accidents and consequent deaths in the world. And while the Indian automobile industry has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years, Nitin Gadkari has chosen yet again to also point at measures that can make roads here safer for motorists as well as pedestirians. Speaking at the 64th annual conference of Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Union Minister for Road Transportation and Highways urged all stakeholders to also concentrate efforts to bring down instances of accidents.

Gadkari has time and again stressed on the need to have safer roads for all in the country. On Tuesday, he also urged manufacturers to establish driving schools to ensure that those in control of automobiles are aware of local rules and regulations, as well as skilled to be driving or riding vehicles. “There are nearly 53 accidents and 18 deaths every hour in our country. Just imagine. 45 per cent of accidents because of two-wheelers, 20 per cent in pedestrians,” he pointed out before urging OEMs to also contribute towards bringing these numbers down. “I really request you all to take interest in starting driver-training schools. Then we can train good drivers and it can be a really positive solution.”

Gadkari, while also admitting that his department has started working on faulty road constructions and signage, further underlined the need for safer vehicles and highlighted the importance of Bharat NCAP. “Bharat NCAP will ensure healthy competition between manufacturers to have safer vehicles for customers.”