Nagpur: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated Oxygen Bird Park (Amrit Mahotsav Park) along the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway-44 in Nagpur, Maharashtra today.

Oxygen Bird Park (Amrit Mahotsav Park) is an eco-initiative developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near Jamtha, along the Nagpur-Hyderabad National Highway-44. Covering a total area of 8.23 hectares, including 2.5 hectares dedicated to social forestry, the park is designed to serve both as a natural bird habitat and as a recreational space for locals and tourists. The project, which integrates environmental sustainability and recreational facilities, was formally approved in March 2023 with a development cost of ₹14.31 crores.

The idea for the park originated from a suggestion by Union Minister Sh. Nitin Gadkari to RO Nagpur to develop an Amrit Mahotsav Park on NHAI land parcel for observing the variety of birds found in this part of Central India as well as recreation of citizens. The vision was to establish a green space to provide a safe and natural habitat for a wide variety of bird species. Located in an environment designed to mimic natural ecosystems, the park aims to conserve both local and migratory bird populations. This initiative has been included as additional work in the broader infrastructural project of developing a four-lane standalone ring road around Nagpur city, with the park located at the Clover Leaf intersection near the Jamtha International Cricket Stadium.