NITI Aayog vice-chairman to arrive in Odisha tomorrow on a 3-day visit

Bhubaneswar: NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar will be on a three-day visit to Odisha from tomorrow.

According to official sources, Kumar will hold a meeting with the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and senior government officials to discuss various development issues of the state.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the state convention centre.

Besides, NITI Aayog vice-chairman will also visit Puri during his stay in the state for three days, officials said.