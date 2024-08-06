NITI Aayog CEO Meets Odisha CM

Odisha Aims at Achieving $500 Bn Economy by 2036, $1.5 Trillion by 2047: CM Mohan Majhi

Steering Committee to be Formed Under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: Under the direction of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, NITI Aayog has come forward to support Odisha in preparing a Vision Document to realize its goal of a Bikasita Odisha. The CEO of NITI Aayog B.V.R Subrahmanyam today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan to discuss this grand strategy for Odisha.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Majhi said that Odisha has huge potential in different sectors and we need to realize this potential to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha by 2036 and 2047. He said that Odisha desires to contribute significantly to the growth of India and become a growth engine of India by 2047. He further said that Odisha targets a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 when the state will be 100 years since its formation. And we also desire to reach a 1.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047, he added.

NITI Aayog CEO Subrahmanyam said that the Prime Minister has a special focus on Odisha’s development. Every state needs to grow exceptionally to achieve the goal of Bikasita Bharat. In the case of Odisha, we will support the preparation of two vision documents, one for 2036 and another for 2047.

During the discussion, it was decided that a Steering Committee would be formed under the Chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. The road map for the vision will be prepared in 3 months. For this, massive public outreach programmes will be taken up to receive opinions and suggestions to achieve the goal of Bikasita Odisha. An action plan will also be ready to take up initiatives as per the vision.

Before the meeting with the CM, NITI Aayog CEO and its officers had an extensive discussion with the Secretaries and senior officers of all departments.

Among others, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg and Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal were present.