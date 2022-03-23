NITI Aayog To Launch Second Edition Of Export Preparedness Index

New Delhi: NITI Aayog, in collaboration with the Institute of Competitiveness, will release the second edition of the Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2021 on 25 March.

The index will be released by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar in the presence of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India. Chief Secretaries of States/UTs and ACS/Principal Secretaries–Industry will join virtually.

The release of the second edition of the index—the first was launched in August 2020—demonstrates the Government’s continued commitment towards promoting competitive federalism wherein each state can identify their export opportunities and challenges and subsequently establish context-specific strategies for ensuring a conducive export ecosystem.

The Export Preparedness Index ranks all States and Union Territories (UTs) on the basis of their export readiness and performance. EPI 2021 is based on four main pillars: policy; business ecosystem; export ecosystem; and export performance.

The index can be used by States and UTs to benchmark their performance against their peers and analyze the potential challenges to develop better policy mechanisms to foster export-led growth at the subnational level.