Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Inauguration Was A Star-Stud Affair

Mumbai: The opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a star-studded affair with a heavy presence of personalities from the Indian artistic community, including Rajinikanth, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Actor-couples Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, and Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, were among the guest who attended the event on Friday evening.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was also present for inauguration of the first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural centre.

Salman arrived and posed for the shutterbugs with the family of his contemporary and friend Shah Rukh, who gave the red carpet a miss.

Saif and Kareena were accompanied by Karisma Kapoor, whereas Alia Bhatt came to the event with mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The guest list also included Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her daughter Aradhaya, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vidya Balan, Athiya Shetty as well as veterans Jeetendra and Neetu Kapoor.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The inauguration event featured a specially curated art and craft exposition called ‘Swadesh’ along with three blockbuster shows – a musical theatrical called ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’; a costume art exhibition called ‘India in Fashion’ and a visual art show called ‘Sangam/Confluence’, a press release stated.

It is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 125-seat Cube.

The centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.