NIT Rourkela Welcomes First-Year Students Through COP

Rourkela: The National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) successfully conducted its orientation programme for first-year undergraduate students, marking the beginning of the academic journey for the new batch.

The orientation was organized in two phases: on 17th August 2024, the programme was conducted for B.Arch students, Integrated M.Sc students, and students from selected B.Tech programmes.

The second phase, held on 19th August 2024, catered to students from Dual Degree programmes and the remaining B.Tech departments.

The orientation, attended by both students and their parents, was designed to familiarize the

newcomers with the institute’s various functions, academic regulations, campus environment,

departments, faculty members, infrastructure, and other support facilities. The session was

chaired by Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director of NIT Rourkela.

The event commenced with an overview of NIT Rourkela presented by Mr. A. K. Behera,

Assistant Registrar (Academic-PG & Research). Prof. Samit Ari, Associate Dean (Academic-

UG) and Professor-in-Charge of Admissions (UG), delivered the opening remarks, noting

that over 22% of the new intake comprises female students.

He said, “This year, we have welcomed a total of 1,032 students to our first-year undergraduate programmes, 468 students to our MTech programmes, and 188 students to our MSc programmes, including 74 international students overall.”

He further highlighted that branches like Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence, and Electronics Engineering are among the most preferred specializations, as indicated by the students’ choices. Additionally, up to 20000 ranks in JEE, more than 250 students have opted for NIT Rourkela, indicating the institute’s popular perception.