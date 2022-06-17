NIT Rourkela Organising Conference on “Challenges in Safety and Environmental Management in Mines” till 19th June

Rourkela: The Department of Mining Engineering of NIT Rourkela has organised a Conference on “Challenges in Safety and Environmental Management in Mines” from June 17th-19th, 2022. The conference has brought together industry leaders, practicing mining engineers, regulators, academicians and researchers to exchange and share their experiences and research on all aspects of the Mine safety, environment and health at a common platform.

The inaugural ceremony started today with the lightning of lamp by dignitaries associated with the mining industry and academics. Shri Prabhat Kumar (Head of Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India) was the Chief Guest for today’s inaugural event. DGMS, located in Dhanbad region of Jharkhand is the apex body that regulates safety of mines in country. Congratulating the Department of Mining Engineering NIT Rourkela, Shri Prabhat Kumar said, “This event is the call for the hour as mineral is one of the key resource commodities for development of any country but sustainable development is also must to save our environment from unethical practices in mining operation. DGMS is working on bringing a few more regulations to ensure improvement of ‘safety and health standards, practices and performances’ in mines. NIT Rourkela is also contributing in drafting these regulations and I am glad that the institute is conducting such events.”

Shri AtanuBhowmick, Director in Charge, SAIL-RSP and Shri Prasanna Kumar Panda, Senior President, Essel Mining were the Guest of Honour for the programme. Shri Panda stressed on how the increase in production in a limited area is a point of concern and how managing the local community evolved in mining has become a challenge today.Shri Bhowmick being an alumnus of NIT Rourkela also expressed his affection towards his alma mater and spoke to the audience on mining activities that are adversely affecting the environment.

Prof. K Uma Maheshwar Rao (Director, NIT Rourkela), who himself is a prominent academician of Mining Engineering discipline, addressed the gathering and said, – “Safety is a mindset which should be practiced by everyone who is directly and indirectly associated with mining operations such as engineers, scientist, researchers, teachers, etc. It is the time when with the use of technology and knowledge we should be able to detect any mining operational risk and achieve zero accidental rates.”

Throughout this 3-day event, an exhibition of mining equipment and technologies has been organized in which 8 mining companies will display their products manufactured for mining safety and operations. More than 120 delegates from different mining companies across the country are participating in the Conference. More than 50 papers will be presented by academicians, scientists, industry experts, and researchers at this conference. Prof. H K Naik being the Chairman and Prof H B Sahu, (Head of the Department of Mining Engineering) being the Convener of the conference, addressed the gathering and listed the point on why safety of mining has become mandatory today.

Day 1 of the conference included keynote addresses by Sri D B SundaraRamam, {Vice President (Raw Materials), Tata Steel Ltd}, Prof Ashish Bhattacharjee (IIT Kharagpur). The inaugural event concluded with a thanking note by Prof.Tushar Gupta (co-convenor) who also briefed on how this conference has created a platform to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, concerns, challenges and solutions in the field of mining engineering. Prof.Falguni Sarkar and Prof. Mahesh Shriwas of mining department are the co-conveners of the conference while Prof Amit Kumar Gorai contributed as the chairman of the technical committee to organise the event.

On this occasion, the following 7 prominent alumni were also felicitated for their impactful contribution in related profession and inducted into the newly established Mining Hall of Fame in the department of mining engineering.