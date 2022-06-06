NIT Rourkela organises RSP sponsored PDP on ‘IoT and Machine Intelligence for Industry 4.0’

Rourkela: Centre for IoT and embedded technologies (CIET) in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), NIT Rourkela has organized a six day (6th-11th June, 2022) Professional Development Programme (PDP) on “IoT & Machine Intelligence for Industry 4.0”.

The programme is sponsored by Rourkela Steel Plant and technically co-sponsored by IEEE Rourkela Subsection. This PDP aims to train the engineering professionals of Rourkela Steel plant on IoT and machine learning towards achieving Industry 4.0. The programme started today with an inaugural session witnessing a sound gathering comprising of participants, researchers, professors and dignitaries from NIT Rourkela and RSP.

Welcoming and introducing the event to the audience who joined online and offline, the principal coordinator of the event Prof. Debiprasad Priyabarata Acharya said, “This is the in-house industrial training programme by the Centre for IoT and embedded technologies (CIET) which is first of its kind”. He also elaborated the programme outline with its objectives in bringing RSP and NIT Rourkela closer in technical domain.

Prof. K K Mahapatra, Head of ECE Department (in-charge) described the specializations of the department and IEEE Rourkela subsection. Mr. Sudip Pal Chowdhury, Chief General Manager (Instrumentation & Automation), RSP congratulated all the participants for being selected for this training and said, “This programme would bring valuable output to our industry professionals so I hope everyone will learn to their best of the capacity and bring back the knowledge in the practical process of manufacturing and building products for the organization”.

Further, emphasizing the need for academia-industry collaboration, Prof. Pradip Sarkar (Director-In-Charge, NIT Rourkela) said, “Apart from industrial development, such collaboration brings hands-on experience for researchers too, as many of them hold the intellect to solve the problem but lack finding the exact ground problem for their research projects. I thank Rourkela Steel Plant for partnering with NITR and wish for more such collaborative initiations.” Mr. Sanat Sahu (General Manager Instrumentation of RSP) was also present during this event.

The final session of the inaugural event had a word of encouragement from Prof. Dipti Patra (Head of Electrical Engineering Department). Mr. Manas Panda (alumni batch of 1992) who joined the event virtually briefed about his lecture session to be delivered on the topic, ‘Networking and Security”. Prof. KK Khatua (Dean, Alumni) also spoke on efforts put up by alumni for the development of the institute and congratulated the department for conducting the programme during the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Institute.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by coordinator, Prof. Ayas kanta Swain (Assistant Professor, ECE department) who said, “The ECE department thank RSP and all the attendees of the event along with the batch of 1990 alumni who came forward in support of the IoT development at NIT Rourkela. Prof Ajit Kumar Sahoo, the other coordinator, managed the entire inaugural programme. The session ended with a special thanks to Prof. K Umamaheshwar Rao (Director, NITR) for his encouragements and support for this programme.