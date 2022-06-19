NIT Rourkela organised a 7-day Yoga Workshop to mark International Day of Yoga 2022

Rourkela: NIT Rourkela is selected among 75 iconic Institutions for the celebration of International Day of Yoga on 21st June 2022 by the Ministry of Education. In this regard, NIT Rourkelain association with Bharatiya Yog Sansthan (NGO)has organized a week-long workshop on Yoga for Health, Harmony and Happiness (YHHH) starting from today till 25th June 2022.

The workshop started with an inaugural ceremony presided by Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao (Director, NIT Rourkela) who also address the gathering of students and staff community of NIT Rourkela and said, “Yoga should not be for one day, it should be an integral part of life. It helps in controlling unregulated habits and lifestyles. We need to take care of our body with at least 15 minutes of daily breathing exercise, a few steps of walking, or just running. If we feel anxiety when there is no mobile phone to access or no one around, it means we have stopped loving ourselves. Knowing and spending time with own body is bliss and it can easily be gained by Yog.”

Further, detailing more on the habits of lifestyle and benefits of yoga, Shri Des Raj Gupta (Akhila Bharatiya President, Bharatiya Yog Sansthan) who graced the event virtually as the Chief Guest said, “I extend my warm wishes to the NITR community for promoting Yoga in the society. BharatiyaYogSansthan is on a mission of ‘Healthy Living- Happy Living’. A healthy and happy person can contribute maximum to society and become that person one has to maintain self-discipline while performing yoga.”

The Guest of Honour Pranabandhu Behera (Vice President, Bharatiya Yog Sansthan, Odisha Region) also expressed his thought on the necessity of a Yogic Diet and food habits. He also detailed the benefits of this workshop which will have theatrical and practical sessions both. Prof.Sidhartha Jena (Dean, Student Welfare), Prof.Subhankar Paul (Professor in charge, EAA), Dr J. P. Kar (Professor in charge, Yoga and Natural wellbeing) and Prof.SuchismitaChinara (coordinator of the event) also graced the panel with their presence and encouraged students to participate on this workshop. The event was organized with the coordination of the Student Activity Centre and Extra Academic Activity (EAA), NIT Rourkela.

The YHHH workshop on yogic activities has been scheduled for the betterment of campus inmates. There will be a series of Yogavyas, seminars and webinars by distinguished Yogic experts from India and abroad. Mr Raj Kishore Acharya, Mr PranabandhuBehera and Mr Raj Kishore Acharya will train the participants on various yoga forms. There will also be sessions specific to ‘Yogavyas for ladies and children, ‘Diabetes & spinal cord problems related yoga’, ‘Obesity management’, ‘Yoga and naturopathy practice’ etc. The theoretical session will be on subjects ‘Yoga: A Valuable Gift of India to the Western World’, ‘Yoga: A Valuable Gift of India to the Western World’, ‘Success without Stress’ etc.