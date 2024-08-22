NIT Rourkela hosts “Viksit Bharat @2047” workshop

Rourkela: NIT Rourkela in coordination with the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences hosted the Viksit Bharat@2047 workshop, a significant event aimed at generating innovative ideas towards achieving better health and education in India by 2047.

The workshop brought together distinguished speakers, experts, and participants to discuss strategic interventions in health and education, envisioning a developed India by 2047.

The event commenced with the registration of participants, followed by the inaugural session in the

Senate Hall. The programme began with a warm welcome address by the Programme Coordinator,

Prof. Jalandhar Pradhan setting a positive tone for the day’s proceedings.

He said, “We have gathered here to tackle various socio-economic challenges to achieve holistic, high-quality, and affordable healthcare and education. Our goal is to generate ideas by discussing key issues such as reducing out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and lowering school dropout rates, particularly through the use of technology in government schemes and proposed initiatives, all aimed at realizing the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

The Registrar of NIT Rourkela addressed the audience, emphasizing the institute's commitment to contributing to national development goals. He urged students to embrace their responsibilities by practising reducing, recycling, and reusing in their daily lives, and avoiding waste of electricity and food.

He emphasized that with Education and Healthcare as the thematic areas for NIT Rourkela’s Viksit Bharat initiative, the institute will continue to organize similar events to reinforce our collective

efforts toward national growth.

As Odisha approaches its 100th anniversary in 2036, which also marks the 75th foundation day of NIT Rourkela, I recommend that the institute’s leadership develop a visionary plan to commemorate this significant milestone.