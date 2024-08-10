NIT Rourkela Conducts Rural School Connect Program in Dalposh Village

Rourkela: Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) Team of NIT Rourkela conducted its Rural School Connect Program today at the Upper Primary (U.P) School in Dalposh village with a vision of transforming rural education through UBA activities.

This Odia medium co-educational school is governed by the Government of Odisha and caters to students from Grades 1 to 8, also having a residential hostel for boys.

NIT Rourkela, serving as the regional coordinating centre for UBA, has adopted five villages:

Jhirpani, Jamsera, Dalposh, Mitikundari, and Kansar (Munda Tola).

Today’s initiative was part of this program, where a team from UBA NIT Rourkela including faculties of NIT Rourkela, staff and students visited the school for a donation and sensitization programme.

The event featured the donation of 9 television sets equipped with ‘Free to Air D2H Dish TV’ to the school, intended to provide access to broadcasting educational and infotainment channels.

The donation aimed to enhance listening, communication, and speaking skills through activity-based learning facilitated by educational channels. The event included vibrant performances by school students, including a folk dance, a song and a Swachh Bharat awareness campaign dance. Team members of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan-NIT Rourkela coordinated the whole programme.

Special invitee Prof. R.K. Patel from NIT Rourkela addressed the village’s water and

transportation challenges, advocating for practical solutions. Joining the event, Smt. Bedana

Oram, (Sarpanch, Jamsera Gram Panchayat,) and Mr Dhruba Rout, (Headmaster of U.P.

School, Dalposh) expressed their gratitude to the UBA team and NIT Rourkela for their support

and cooperation.

The event, with an audience of around 200 participants, concluded with a shared goal of

collaborating between higher educational institutions and rural communities to address

development challenges and accelerate sustainable growth.