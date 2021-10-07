NISER Invites Online Application For Admissions To Ph.D. Programme 2021-22

Bhubaneswar: The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar has announced notification regarding admissions to the Ph.D. programme: for 2021-22 (Winter Session).

According to the official notification, the applications are invited from Indian citizens for admission in the Ph.D. program scheduled to commence from January 3, 2022, in the School of Biological Sciences (SBS), School of Chemical Sciences (SCS), School of Computer Sciences (SCPS) and School of Mathematical Sciences (SMS).

Already NISER has activated the online application window from October 1 and the last date for filling up online application is October 31, 2021. For other details, visit the official website of NISER Bhubaneswar.

Eligibility:

1. Biological Sciences: 60% or equivalent GPA in Masters or M. Tech or M. Pharm in any branches of Agricultural Sciences, Biology, Life Sciences, Pharmacy (any specialization), Veterinary Sciences, Computer Sciences, Bioinformatics and Biotechnology. Students with Master’s degree in Physics, Chemistry or Mathematics having interest in pursuing a career in Biology are also encouraged to apply.

2. Chemical Sciences: 60% or equivalent GPA in Masters in Chemistry or allied Chemistry fields. Student with Master’s degree in any branches of BasicSciences with undergraduate degree in Chemistry (or chemistry as one of the subjects) or M.Tech in applied Chemistry or Computer Sciences.

3. Computer Sciences: 60% or equivalent GPA in Masters in Computer Science/Mathematics/Electronics/Electrical Engineering or related fields.

4. Mathematical Sciences: 60% or equivalent GPA in Master’s degree examination

Important Note: The cut off marks for national examination such as GATE/ JEST/GPAT /NBHM/ JGEEBILS/ CSIR-UGC-NET will be further decided by each School for the relevant subject area.

As per HBNI Ordinance, student having DST INSPIRE Doctoral Fellowship only, without qualifying any other national level written examination as mentioned above will not be considered for admission to Ph.D program in NISER.

Candidates with GPA in qualifying degree may need to produce the conversion note (in case it is not mentioned in their mark sheet) from their institution towards calculation of percentage.

Fellowship Students with institute fellowship from NISER will be eligible to draw Rs. 31,000 for first two years, which will subsequently be enhanced to Rs. 35,000 for remaining three years, subject to the condition that he/she fulfils all the requirements of the Institute that will be stipulated from time to time.

Students with external fellowship from agencies viz. CSIR, UGC etc will be eligible to draw fellowship as per the extant rules of the respective funding agencies.