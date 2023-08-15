Nirmala Sitharaman To Visit Odisha Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to begin her two-day Odisha visit from August 16.

She will be a part of BJP programme on August 16. She is also scheduled to address a conference of chartered accountants the next day, sources said.

The Minister also visit Puri to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath at Srimandir. She is also scheduled to participate in a condolence meet for former Cuttack Mayor Nibedita Pradhan in the Silver City.

Notably, Sitharaman had last visited Odisha in February this year.