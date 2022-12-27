Nirmala Sitharaman
National

Nirmala Sitharaman Likely To Get Discharged From AIIMS Today

By Pragativadi News Service
26

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being diagnosed with viral fever. She was kept in the hospital last night.

Reportedly, Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS on Monday, in a private ward of the hospital. Her condition is reported to be stable. She will likely get discharged today.

However, the doctor’s official statement on Sitharaman’s health is yet to come.

Pragativadi News Service 14459 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking