NIRF Rankings 2022: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For Best Educational Institute In India
New Delhi: IIT Madras has retained its position as the top college in India overall, according to the NIRF Ranking released today.
The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 today. The list is now available at the official website of the ranking platform – nirfindia.org.
IIT-Madras has managed to retain its number one position in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories this year as well. It is followed by IISC Bangalore which is the best ranking institute in research as well as in the university category.
In 2021, IIT-Madras retained its number one position in the overall educational institutes and engineering categories. The institute also bagged the second position in the ‘research’ category that was newly introduced last year.
The NIRF outlines a methodology to allot ranks among various institutions across the country. The method is based on the parameters agreed upon by the core committee for ranking various universities and institutions.
NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Roorkee Best Architecture College
Rank 1 – IIT Roorkee
Rank 2 – NIT Calicut
Rank 3 – IIT Kharagpur
NIRF Ranking 2022: IISc Bangalore Best in Research
Rank 1- IISc Bangalore
Rank 2- IIT Madras
Rank 3- IIT Delhi
NIRF Ranking 2022: Manipal College Drops to Rank 2
Rank 1 – Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Rank 2- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
Rank 3- Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
NIRF Ranking 2022: NLSUI Bangalore Best Law Colleges, Once Again
Rank 1 – NLSUI Bangalore
Rank 2- NLU Delhi
Rank 3- Symbiosis Law College, Pune
NIRF Ranking 2022: Best Medical Colleges, AIIMS New Delhi Retains Top Rank
Rank 1- AIIMS Delhi
Rank 2- PGMIER, Chandigarh
Rank 3- Christian Medial college, Vellore
NIRF Ranking 2022: Miranda Colleges Makes Hattrick, Best College 3 Years in a Row
1- Miranda House
2- Hindu College
3- Presidency College, Chennai
4- Loyala College, Chennai
5- LSR
NIRF Ranking 2022: Top Pharmacy Colleges, Jamia Hamdard Best in Field
1- Jamia Hamdard
2- NIPER Hyderabad
3- Panjab University
4- NIPER Mohali
5- BITS Pilani
NIRF Ranking 2022: IIM Ahmedabad top B-school in India
1- IIM Ahmedabad
2- IIM Bangalore
3- IIM Calcutta
4- IIT Delhi
5- IIM Kozhikode
NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras best among engineering colleges
1- IIT Madras
2- IIT Delhi
3- IIT Bombay
4- IIT Kanpur
5- IIT Kharagpur
NIRF Ranking 2022: IISc Bangalore best university
1-IISc Bangalore
2-JNU
3-Jamia Millia Islamia
4-Jadavpur University
5-Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
NIRF Ranking 2022: Overall category
1- IIT Madras
2- IISc Bangalore
3- IIT Bangalore
4- IIT Delhi
5- IIT Kanpur
6- IIT Kharagpur
7- IIT Roorkee
8- IIT Guwahati
9- AIIMS New Delhi
10- JNU
