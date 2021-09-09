NIRF Rankings 2021: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot, IISc Bangalore 2nd In Overall Rankings

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has retained the top spot in NIRF 2021 ranking, third year in a row. The institute has been an undefeated champion since 2019.

IISc Bengaluru has maintained its status as one of the best institutes in the country and has been ranked at second place in the overall ranking.

In the university category, IISc Bengaluru was the best-ranked varsity followed by JNU and BHU at the second and third spot, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021.

The ranking of universities and higher educational institutes, based on the government’s National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), has been released today, September 9.

Among the top 5 institutes in the country are IIT Delhi and IIT Kanpur.

This is the sixth NIRF ranking of higher educational institutes in the country.

While IITs are among the top 10 engineering colleges this year, two NITs have also made it to the list.

The top 10 engineering colleges in the country are: IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, NIT Tiruchirappalli, and NIT Surathkal.

The rankings have been made for ten categories- Overall, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Research and Law.