NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras, AIIMS Delhi Lead among Institutes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2024 on Monday.
The rankings were announced at 3 PM and can be accessed on the official website of the NIRF at nirfindia.org. In the rankings, 16 categories will cover the best colleges in the country, including Medical, Engineering, Dental, Pharmacy, Law, Management, open universities and others.
In the NIRF Rankings 2024, IIT Madras retained its top spot in the list of top engineering colleges nationwide. Interestingly, the IITs bagged the top 8 positions in the NIRF 2024 engineering institutes ranking.
This is also the first time that the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi has secured a place in the top ten engineering institutions in India.
Top 10 Engineering Institutes:
Here’s taking a look at the top 10 engineering institutes in the rankings for 2024:
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
Rank 9: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi
Similar to the previous year’s rankings, AIIMS Delhi has retained the top spot for best medical colleges in India. PGI Chandigarh and Vellore’s Christian Medical College rank 2 and 3.
As for Dental colleges, the Saveetha Institue of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai has secured the top ranking. While New Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard ranked as the number one college for Pharmacy.
Top 5 Medical Colleges:
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
- Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry
Top 5 Dental Colleges:
- Saveetha Institue of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
- Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
- Maulana Azad Institue of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
- King George’s Medical University, Lucknow
- Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Top 5 Pharmacy Colleges:
- Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
- National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad
- Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani
- JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty
- Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai
