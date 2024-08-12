NIRF Ranking 2024: IIT Madras, AIIMS Delhi Lead among Institutes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings for 2024 on Monday.

The rankings were announced at 3 PM and can be accessed on the official website of the NIRF at nirfindia.org. In the rankings, 16 categories will cover the best colleges in the country, including Medical, Engineering, Dental, Pharmacy, Law, Management, open universities and others.

In the NIRF Rankings 2024, IIT Madras retained its top spot in the list of top engineering colleges nationwide. Interestingly, the IITs bagged the top 8 positions in the NIRF 2024 engineering institutes ranking.

This is also the first time that the Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi has secured a place in the top ten engineering institutions in India.

Top 10 Engineering Institutes:

Here’s taking a look at the top 10 engineering institutes in the rankings for 2024:

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad

Rank 9: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli

Rank 10: Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi

Similar to the previous year’s rankings, AIIMS Delhi has retained the top spot for best medical colleges in India. PGI Chandigarh and Vellore’s Christian Medical College rank 2 and 3.