Nippon Steel Corporation to Build One of World’s Largest Steel Plants in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major announcement, Nippon Steel Corporation said that it would build one of the world’s largest steel plants in Odisha.

Eiji Hashimoto, President of Nippon Steel Corporation, today met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Tokyo and held discussions about the ArcelorMittal Nippon steel plant project in Odisha. The company will set up one of the world’s largest steel plants in Odisha with capacity of 30 million tons.

This green field project will be environment friendly and will provide huge opportunities for downstream industries along with employment potential for youth of Odisha, informed Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian.

With the establishment of this steel plant, the economic growth of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts will be further accelerated and extensive employment opportunities will be created, he added.