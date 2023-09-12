Nipah Virus Suspected After Two ‘Unnatural’ Deaths In Kerala

Kerala: Following the “unnatural” deaths of two people suspected to be caused by Nipah virus infection, the Kerala Health Department sounded a health alert in Kozhikode district on Monday.

According to a PTI report, State Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting and reviewed the situation. A private hospital reported the two “unnatural” deaths had occurred after the people had suffered a fever, and it is suspected that these were due to the Nipah virus. One of the relatives of a deceased has also been admitted to the intensive care unit.

According to The Times Of India, district medical authorities said that the first suspected death was of a 49-year-old man which occurred on August 30. The second suspected death of a 40-year-old man took place on Monday. The two had suffered fever and pneumonia-like symptoms. The health authorities have sent the samples from the deceased for testing.

The health authorities, reportedly stated that they have conducted a fever surveillance in the area where the first fever was reported, which is till distance of about 20 kms from the house of the deceased, as per TOI.