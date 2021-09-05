Nipah Virus: Central Team Rushed To Kerala, Advisory Issued

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Government has rushed a team of the National Centre for Disease Control to Kerala after a 12-year-old boy died due to Nipah virus infection in the wee hours today.

Giving details of the case, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said, “Unfortunately, the boy passed away at 5 in the morning. The condition of the child was critical on Saturday night. We formed various teams and have started the tracing. Steps have been taken to isolate those who were the primary contacts of the boy”.

The team will provide technical support to the state, the ministry said.

In the wake of the virus resurfacing in Kerala, the Centre has advised some immediate public health measures which include active case search in the family, village and areas with similar topography especially in Malappuram.

The measures also include active contact tracing for any contacts in the past 12 days, strict quarantine of the contacts and isolation of any suspects and collection and transportation of samples for lab testing, the ministry said.