Nipah Alert In Kerala: Containment Zones Declared In Kozhikode

Kerala: The Kerala government has said all officials in the state are on alert in the wake of two deaths caused by the Nipah Virus in the state. Health Minister Veena George said that a high-level meeting was held and 18 panels were formed. She said 75 rooms were prepared in the Kozhikode Medical College and two centres and a five kilometre distance around them were declared containment zones.

She said, “On the night of the day before itself, the Health Department held a high-level meeting and all higher officials went to Kozhikode. On the basis of the protocols, 16 committees have been formed…75 rooms have been prepared at Kozhikode Medical College. Two centres in Kozhikode district and a five km radius around it have been declared as containment zones.”

Considering the serious nature of the disease, the Kozhikode administration declared seven village panchayats as containment zones, news agency PTI reported.

Kozhikode District Collector A Geetha said on a Facebook post that the panchayats declared as containment zones included Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara.No travel in or out of these containment zones will be allowed till further notice.

The police have been asked to cordon off these areas, she said on Tuesday.

Only stores selling essential commodities and medical supplies will be allowed to function. Stores selling essential goods will be allowed to function from 7 am to 5 pm. No time bar has been given for pharmacies and health centres. Local self-government institutions and village offices can function with minimum staff. Banks, other government or quasi-government institutions, educational institutions, and anganwadis should not operate, the collector said.

The public should use online services and avoid going to local self-government institutions, she said. Buses or vehicles plying on national highways through the containment zones should not stop in the affected areas.

Directions regarding this should be issued by the regional transport officer and district transport officer, the post said.

All should maintain social distancing and use masks and sanitizer in the containment zones, it said.