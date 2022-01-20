NIOS to provide free academic, vocational education to jail inmates in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: For the rehabilitation of jail inmates and in order to offer them an opportunity to lead a dignified life as a welfare measure, the NIOS (National Institute of Open Schooling), an autonomous institution under Dept. of School Education & Literacy, Govt. of India has signed an MOU with Directorate of Prisons & Correctional Services, Government of Odisha to pursue academic and vocational education up to pre-degree level free of cost.

Under this initiative, Academic and Vocational Study Centres will be established at District Jails, Special Jails, Sub-jails across the state of Odisha. With this, the jail inmates will get an opportunity to pursue academic (Secondary and Sr. Secondary) as well as Vocational Skill Education free of cost offered by NIOS.

This will help them to lead a dignified life being self-reliant with the set of skills and academic qualifications after completion of the period of conviction at the jail.

The MOU was signed on 23/12/2021 at the Directorate of Prisons & Correctional Services, Bhubaneswar in the presence of Sh. Santosh Kumar Upadhaya(IPS), DG Prisons, Sh. Subhakanta Mishra DIG, Prisons and Sh. RD Mahapatra, Regional Director, NIOS, Bhubaneswar.